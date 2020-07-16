Restaurant Updates During COVID-19

Throughout the Toledo area, many restaurants and bars are struggling to enforce social distancing guidelines. Others are having to close their doors because they’ve had employees test positive for COVID-19. Most of the establishments we’ve listed in this ever-evolving list of closures have only closed temporarily for deep cleans or due to an inability to provide limited seating within their space while still turning a profit. Either way, we are keeping a running list of updates on these closures, and we welcome our readers to give us feedback on any we’ve missed.

Temporarily Closed

Glass City Cafe

1107 Jackson St.

419-241-4519

glasscitycafe.net

The home of Bluegrass Breakfasts was set to reopen on July 6, but the owners decided it wasn’t quite time. “Downtown is still not thriving during the week, with many employees still working from home,” owners Debbie and Steve Crouse posted on July 5. “This, added to the ‘limited seating’ rule doesn’t make us very enthusiastic about re-opening. However, this is minor compared to the health concerns of our employees and customers.” Look for the Cafe’s reopening updates on their Facebook page.

Jake’s Saloon & Sports Pub

2520 Dorr St.

419-214-9011

jakessaloontoledo.com

After receiving two citations for violating social distancing requirements, Jake’s Saloon temporarily (and voluntarily) closed. In a May 22 post, the owners posted, “Until we can operate as The Jake’s Saloon you all know and love, we will be temporarily closing- AGAIN!” Check their Facebook page for further updates.

The Original Sub Shop & Deli

402 Broadway St.

419-243-4857

Originalsub.com

The Sub Shop reopened after a couple of months of being closed, but realized they needed to close again to keep their staff and customers safe during the July surge of COVID cases. The Shop’s owner, Maureen Brogan, posted on social media that she and their staff are “grateful for the wild ride of the last two months, and we will see you in a few weeks.” Check their Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

Back Open

Handel’s Ice Cream

5655 Secor Rd.

419-474-8861

Handelsicecream.com

Handel’s closed their Secor location for a deep clean after discovering that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus on June 29. The location reopened a few days later, following a sanitization based on CDC and Toledo Health Department guidelines.

J. Alexander’s

4315 Talmadge Rd.

419-474-8620

jalexanders.com

After two employees tested positive for COVID-19, J. Alexander’s completely closed to thoroughly clean the restaurant. They are now fully open.You can find updates about the Toledo location on their Facebook page.

Orchard Inn

2804 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-262-7446

facebook.com/theorchardinntoledo

On July 6, Orchard Inn released a statement that they’d had an employee test positive for COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closed to continue to clean and to verify that there has not been any spread,” they posted on their Facebook page. The restaurant reopened on July 16 with a notice that they will be enforcing these rules.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub

1851 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-725-2337

facebook.com/osheasirishpubtoledo

In early July, O’Shea’s made the decision to close for 14 days after learning that a patron had tested positive for COVID-19. The Pub is now open, and the citywide mask requirement will be strictly enforced. Anyone who shows up without a mask can purchase one from O’Shea’s for $1.

Pat & Dandy’s Sports Bar & Grill

3340 W. Laskey Rd.

419-474-1189

facebook.com/patanddandys

P&D’s was set to reopen on July 16, but they decided to postpone after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. “We are doing this out of an abundance of caution and are committed to the safety of our guests and employees,” they stated in a July 2 post. Pat & Dandy’s recently posted that they will be reopening on July 21, adding that “we have been professionally cleaned and sanitized again and, as we have been, staying within the CDC Guidelines.”

Sidelines Sports Eatery & Pub

8116 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI

734-856-5050

Sidelinessportseatery.com

The Sidelines Lambertville location announced a temporary closure on July 1 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but they fully reopened on July 6 after taking thorough precautions. “Employees have been tested, sanitation procedures have been completed and we are ready to serve you in a very SAFE environment,” they posted on their Facebook page.

Tékēla Mexican Cantina and Cocina

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania

419-517-0233

tekelacocina.com

The Sylvania location temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant released a statement on July 6 informing customers that the closure allows for “deep cleaning, following guidance from the Lucas County Health Department, and initiating staff testing.” This location has fully reopened since then.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473

Yeoldedurtybird.com

The Bird temporarily shut its doors on July 8 after an employee confirmed testing positive for COVID-19. After a deep clean, the restaurant fully reopened on July 19.

Limited Reopenings

Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

3143 W. Central Ave.

419-531-5100

calvinostoledo.com

Though Calvino’s is still open for carry-out and curbside pickup, they have postponed their initial plans to reopen fully in early July, stating, “We don’t know what tomorrow or the next day will bring, but we want to make sure we are not bringing our staff back to work and customers back inside, only to get sick and spread this virus.” Read the full July 1 Facebook post here.

Rudy’s Hot Dog

4748 Monroe St.

419-472-4813

Rudyshotdog.com

Rudy’s Monroe St. location temporarily closed for a deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. As of July 11, this location reopened their drive-thru services, but their dining room is still closed until further notice. The hours at this location have also been limited to 10am to 8pm daily. Visit their Facebook page for up-to-date information.

Permanently Closed

Evans Street Station

110 S. Evans St., Tecumseh, MI

517-424-5555

evansstreetstation.com

Evans Street Station recently announced their permanent closure after having temporarily shut their doors due to the pandemic. “After much contemplation, it is with heavy hearts we announce that Evans Street Station has closed due to the effects of the pandemic,” the restaurant owners posted on their Facebook page. “The building and the business have been put up for sale. It has been an honor to serve the greater Lenawee Community over these past 19 years.”