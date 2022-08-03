Lowrider Cafe celebrates three years

As the Lowrider Cafe enters its third year, it continues to be a staple in Downtown Toledo. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Texas and Cali fused cuisine that is deeply rooted in Mexican traditions.

The Lowrider Cafe hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday, July 24, to mark the three year anniversary of the restaurant, followed by a short reception overseen by the Northwest Ohio Hispanic Chamber at their downtown location.

Welcoming Atmosphere

Three years ago the Lowrider Cafe was established by East Toledo native Jacob Estrada and his girlfriend, Sylvia Chukies. The owners of the Cafe hope to “make it a community center for all,” as stated on their official website.

“I grew up in a home of music, cooking, and charity– helping out. Those three things are the key to what I do today,” said Estrada.

The interior of the restaurant is equipped with ample seating for friends and family to come in and enjoy themselves and the friendly atmosphere before enjoying a meal together. There is also a bar that surrounds the food prep area, where customers can watch the chefs at work as their food is carefully prepared.Menu Highlight

There is a meal for everyone to enjoy at the Lowrider Cafe. The restaurant offers an extensive list of taco combinations to choose from, as well as a full vegan menu, hot dogs and burgers, specialty plates, coffees, smoothies, Mexican sodas, and desserts.

Breakfast

The breakfast items on the menu are made with fresh produce and meats every morning. The choice of breakfast meats include chorizo, steak, ham, and bacon.

There are breakfast tacos, burritos, omelets, bowls and scrambles. Many of the dishes feature eggs and most of them can be served with either corn or flour tortillas.

Nachos

Each nacho dish is served with refried beans, queso blanco, tomatoes, cilantro, and onion. The El Rey (King) nachos have grilled jalapenos, sour cream, and a choice of meat.

The chips for the nachos are fried in house and avocado can be added to any plate for just $1.25.

Vegan Menu

This vegan delight is the A.B.C. Taco. The base of the taco is avocado, black beans, corn, and cilantro on a corn tortilla. The chefs recommend adding lime juice and Lowrider salsa for the ultimate experience.

All of the vegan filler is cooked on a separate grill or stove to ensure the least amount of contact with any non vegan foods.

Tacos Unidos

The cafe also has a taco trailer named Tacos Unidos. It houses two restaurants under one roof: Papis Tacos On The Go and Lowrider Cafe. It is located at 222 S. Summit St. in the evenings. Hours of operation and other information is available on social media.

The restaurant also delivers in the downtown area for a $20 minimum purchase and a $3.00 delivery charge. For those who are outside of downtown Toledo but still want to experience everything Lowrider Cafe has to offer, they are available on Grubhub and UberEats.

Special Events

Meditation Monday’s: Monday’s are reserved for customers to come in at 7:30am and order coffee, tea, or another beverage with a pastry and enjoy the lounge area. The lights are dimmed and soft instrumental music plays while customers relax, medicate, pray, and chill.

TKO Tuesday’s: Tuesdays are for tacos and open mic at the Cafe. All are welcome and are encouraged to bring their own instrument, talent, adn appetite, There is a piano, drum set, bass amp, mics, and a sound system setup available. This event is held from 6pm to 11pm.

TacoBout It Thursday’s: Hard shell loaded tacos are only $1.95 on Thursdays and include any choice of meat.

Military service and first responders are eligible for a 10% discount.

Birthday discounts are also offered.

The Lowrider Cafe

316 N. Michigan St.

Mon-Sat from 9am to 3pm.

419-690-4420 Social Media