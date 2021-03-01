Crustless pizza? Build your own!

Diners who are craving a slice of Marco’s pizza while trying to avoid the carbs are in luck. The pizza chain now offers Build-Your-Own Pizza Bowls, available at all Marco’s locations. The menu item will give diners a chance to create a crustless pizza featuring their choice of up to four toppings, three cheese blends and Marco’s signature sauce for $7.99. The new customizable item is built on the success of the chain’s Specialty Pizza Bowls, which launched in March of last year.