BG Buzz: A look at the breweries in Bowling Green

Beers. Breweries. Bowling Green, Ohio. With COVID restrictions lifting and summer heat on the rise, we think you’ll agree that it’s time for a drink. Support local businesses and check out these four Bowling Green breweries.

Journey to Aistear Brewing, a local craft brewery with Celtic flair and a tavern for tabletop gaming enthusiasts. Fill your growler with an assortment of homebrewed drinks at this fantastic bring-your-own-food establishment.

Arlyn’s Good Beer, a microbrewery that specializes in ales and pilsners, offers a great selection of craft beers as well as a calendar full of live entertainment. Order take-out or grill your own food in the beer garden outdoor space.

Sequestered like a speakeasy, Bowling Green Beer Works is a nano brewery that’s easy to miss but hard to pass up on. The snug taproom and outdoor seating make for a casual setting to sip handcrafted beers and chat.

Juniper Brewing Company boasts quality beer, coffee, and food. As a community space for patrons to connect with one another, its spacious indoor seating and expansive menu separates it from other local breweries.