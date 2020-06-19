Area Farmers’ Markets open for 2020

Where, and when, to shop

The 2020 Farmers’ Market season has some changes due to COVID-19. Now, as the summer arrives, a number of area markets are open, providing a chance to buy fresh produce direct from area growers. Here’s a rundown of where and when you can visit a market.

201 S. Main St., Bowling Green I 419-352-5059

Wednesdays, 4-7pm

The Bowling Green Market often feels less like a produce sale and more like a festival, with a wide variety of vendors, frequently featuring live music. The freshest fruits and vegetables are available, of course, as well as fresh-made jams and jellies, honey and freshly roasted coffee. This season, to aid individuals at high-risk for contracting the virus, the first hour of each week’s Market will be reserved for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Downtown Fremont I 419-332-8696

Various dates, 9am-1pm

Held on a less regular schedule than other markets, the Fremont market stands out organizing each market session around a theme. The season opens on June 20 with a car show while the rest of the summer markets have themes that include “Things That Go,” “All Together Fremont,” “Street Play Saturday” and more. If you want a unique and fun experience as you shop for fresh produce, this is the place to be. Visit the Market’s webpage at downtownfremontohio.org/farmers-market for a full list of dates and themes.

Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

Thursdays starting July 2, 4-7pm

Fans of Perrysburg’s market will have to be patient as the Market, which traditionally opens in mid-May for the summer, delayed the start of the season. The market plans to open July 2nd. Check the Facebook page for updates.

7000 Erie St.

Tuesdays, 3-7pm

The 2020 Sylvania Market officially opened on June 2, relocated to Sylvania First UMC at 7000 Erie St. to provide more space for social distancing while enforcing a one-way route for shoppers to visit vendors while maintaining safety. There will also be no public restroom facilities, and vendors will not be allowed to provide samples. In addition, to aid individuals at high-risk for contracting the virus, the first hour of each week’s Market will be reserved for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

525 Market St. I 419-255-6765

Saturdays 8am-2pm; Sundays 9am-1pm

Things are a little different this year at the Toledo Farmers’ Market, which for decades has been a reliable place to buy the freshest produce. To preserve public health, the Market has widened aisles for social distancing and vendors will limit the amount of product that is on display for consumers. The first hour of each week’s Market will be reserved for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The year-round tradition of the Market lives on with fresh produce from area farms, food and drink and homemade crafts.

3301 Secor Rd. I 419-531.2451

Wednesdays 3-7pm

Across Central Ave. from Costco, in the shadow of the now-closed Elder Beerman, the Westgate Market is a convenient option for shoppers looking for fresh produce during the week. Open every Wednesday through October, the Westgate market features fresh produce from area farmers along with great coffee from Flying Rhino, Olde Tyme Kettle Korn and Gertie’s delicious barbeque sauce. Keep the weather in mind, as this is an uncovered, outdoor market.