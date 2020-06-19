4 Food Truck Parks You Need To Visit This Summer

Downtown Toledo is sorely missing the weekly Thursday food truck gatherings this summer, as the Lunch at Levis program has sadly been postponed until at least the fall. In the meantime, those looking for some delicious cuisine on wheels have other regular options.

The Perrysburg Farmers Market, held on Louisiana Avenue every Thursday from 3-5pm, features food trucks along with a traditional market complement of fresh produce.

Arrowhead Park in Maumee hosts Food Truck Picnics every Wednesday afternoon from 11:30am-1:30pm.

Yark Automotive Group on Central Ave. regularly welcomes foodies to their Yark Food Trucks program, hosted in the dealers parking lot.

The Oregon Rollin’ Food and Farm Market will host food trucks from 5-8pm on Wednesday, July 15, August 5, September 2 and October 7.

For a list of Toledo Food Trucks, visit our guide.

If you know of another food truck park that should be on our list, send an email to editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com.