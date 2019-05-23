2019 Old West End Guide

The Old West End Association is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. All donations to the Association are tax-deductible (and always welcome)!

Mission Statement

“Dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Old West End.” Our neighbors are dedicated individuals that believe the preservation of our historic homes is vital to the City of Toledo. Proceeds from the O.W.E. Festival help support the following Old West End Association committees:

Preservation

This committee consists of residents whose mission is to safeguard and promote historic preservation within the Old West End; provide historic preservation leadership; work to see that the Historic District Ordinance is adhered to within the district; work to improve rundown, derelict and abandoned properties; promote the enforcement of local laws regarding nuisance properties and negligent landlords; in view of future energy concerns, remain open to ideas regarding the use of new building materials, which will add to the lifespan and viability of these homes, provided they are approved by the Historic District Plan Commission; join with other local historic preservation groups to share ideas and provide a united front in the wake of urban renewal, urban blight and in-filling; extend an outreach to surrounding communities that might want to work with us to help renew their own communities; and provide information about historic preservation work being done in the Old West End and other parts of the city and region.

Neighborhood Beautification and Improvement Grant (NB&I)

The purpose of the Annual Neighborhood Beautification and Improvement (NB&I) Grant program is to fund neighborhood projects that further the core values of The Old West End Association (OWEA).

Arboretum

The Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum is a serene two-acre garden spot located at the corner of Robinwood and Delaware Avenues, the former site of St. Luke’s Hospital. It was named in honor of the late Agnes (Aggie) Reynolds Jackson in recognition of her years of devotion and hard work for the Old West End and Toledo. The support of Aggie’s family and the late Dr. Robert Jackson has been invaluable in the development of the Arboretum. In 1985, the Old West End Association acquired this land, once a neighborhood eyesore.

Its current beauty is due to the dedication and efforts of many Old West End residents. The park has a registered Butterfly Garden, a Free Herb Garden, flower beds and a sculpture garden that has sandstone carved architectural pieces that were salvaged from torn-down Old West End properties. Trees, bushes and plantings are available for adoption as a memorial or honorarium for a friend or loved one. Commemorative Bricks are also available for purchase. Events include Music in the Park, a concert series performed in the park’s gazebo throughout the summer; an Autumn Market (flea market); a Cookie Walk at the Tours de Noel Christmas Home Tours.

Education/Scholarship

The Education Committee of the Old West End Association provides opportunities for both children and adults to learn more about the cultural diversity of our neighborhood and supports our neighborhood’s educational institutions. Grants and volunteer help are available to assist educational institutions with programs and/or projects. Currently, we have an Annual Scholarship Award ($1000) for residents in the 43610 and 43620 zip code areas. Any high school or adult student with a 2.5 GPA is eligible.

Business Networking Group

Formally the Entrepreneurship Committee, this group provides visibility for neighborhood businesses and OWE individuals to promote their business to the neighborhood by providing contact information and services.

CELEBRATE THE MARDI GRAS OF THE NORTH!

as we honor our 2019 King Wamba and Queen Sancha

Chuck Madrigal and Finley Gleason

our 2019 Grand Marshall Helen Cooks

and, NEW this year, our Neighborhood Champion Jim Logan

Starting at 10am on Saturday June 1 at Glenwood Elementary School (Robinwood at Collins St.)

This eclectic convergence of art, music, street theatre and visual wonder will proceed south through the Old West End (Robinwood, Bancroft, Collingwood) ending at Collingwood at Woodruff (Art Fair/Marketplace). This year’s coronation will take place on the Art Fair stage at approximately 11:30 am

SCHEDULED PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Detroit Party Marching Band

Kazoo Kids on the Block

The Toledo Museum of Art

JJ Express Drill Team

Scott High School Marching Band

Mud Made Riders

Culture Clash Records

Toledo Lucas County Library will debut its new Book Bike!

Toledo School for the Arts

Children’s Theatre Workshop

Daughters of the British Empire (cool British vehicles)

Monroe Street Neighborhood Center Savvy Seniors

Glass City Rollers

Royalty Dance Team

Toledo Pit Bull Team

and more participants added daily!

TOUR HOUSES

The Cleveland-Hill Home

528 Islington St.

This home was first occupied in 1909 by Charles W. Cleveland, a travel agent who by 1910 left to go to Portland, Oregon. This home is considered to be an American Four-square with Colonial Revival details. The Colonial Revival style is the longest lasting of the revival styles, continuing to the present day. The four-square is a truly American type noted for its simple floor plan and ability to make great use of a small city lot.

The Jacobs-Sluhan/Mohr Home

2458 Robinwood Ave.

In a neighborhood of predominantly frame Victorian homes, this brick example at 2458 Robinwood stands out for its size, unique details and its unusual decorative brickwork. Built in the late 1880s, it still has its original roof finials.

Witker-Brundage-Schulz Home

2357 Robinwood Ave.

The home at 2357 Robinwood was designed in 1894 by the Toledo firm Mills & Wachter who had just begun their partnership in 1893. This home is in an eclectic style typical of the period that combines Dutch Colonial, Arts and Crafts and Shingle Style elements to create something unique.

The Breckenridge/Spitzer/Stranahan/Seney-Campbell Home

2268 Robinwood Ave.

Built in 1893, this house is an example of late Victorian architecture that combines elements from the Shingle and Colonial Revival Styles popular with homeowners at that time. A hallmark of Victorian architecture is the large front porch that graces this house.

The Tillingast/Willys Home

2210 Robinwood Ave.

This imposing home was designed by the architectural firm of Brown, Burton and Davis of Cincinnati in the Chateauesque style for Alvin Brooks Tillinghast (1853-1951), at the time the president of the Toledo Licorice Co. The next owner in 1910 was the noted automaker John North Willys (1873-1935) who commissioned noted Toledo architects Mills, Rhines, Bellman & Nordhoff to enlarge and remodel the house.

House tour Misc Information:

Tour Hours are 11am – 5pm Saturday and Sunday

June 1 & 2, 2019

PreSale Tickets: $10 per person

(Purchased May 1-29th) at: Walt Churchill’s Markets, 3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee 419-794-4000 and 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg 419-872-6900

Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., Toledo 419-214-1717

Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo 419-720-5820

Schmitt & Company, 6561 Angola Rd., Holland 419-930-5590

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters, 44 S. St. Clair St., Toledo 419-214-0822

Market on the Green, 1806 Madison Ave., Toledo 567-585-0055

Paula Brown Shop, 912 Monroe St., Toledo 419-241-8100

Tickets: $15 per person (Saturday & Sunday June 1 & 2)

$25 per couple, $5 single house tour

Children 12 and under free

Tickets are available at each House Tour site and at both Information Booths located in the Arboretum and at the Art Fair.

Credit Cards are accepted at the Information Booths. (See Map for Details)

Thank you to our 2019 homeowners:

Chuck & Diana Sluhan

(House Captains: Ben Jewett & Sarah Johnson-Kraft)

Gary Schulz & Christine Parks

(House Captains: Michael Walker & Tim Bexten / Marge Dottling)

Malcolm & Laura Campbell

(House Captain: Jen Bak)

Matt & Laura Mishler

(House Captains: Terence & Lorinne Ellis / Michael Loomus)

Scott & Jen Hill

(House Captains: Kathleen Gagen & Ben Grazzini)

House Tour Chairs:

Shelly Varelli and Jeni Belt

Entertainment

FRIDAY MAY 31

ARBORETUM STAGE

(Robinwood at Delaware)

7-11PM – The Essentials and The Zimmerman Twins

Detroit Party Marching Band

SATURDAY JUNE 1

ARBORETUM STAGE

(Robinwood at Delaware)

12.00 – Moths in the Attic (Indie/Folk/Rock)

1:00 – Arctic Clam (Rock)

2:00 – Elmhurst (Electronic)

3:00 – Minglewood Labor Camp (Blue Grass/Country Blues)

4:30 – Not Invented Here (Classic Rock)

6:00 – Sympathy Orchestra (Progressive Rock)

8:00 – goLab (stripped down Rock)

9:00 – Whisper Disco

10:00 – Bitch, Thunder

ART FAIR STAGE

(Woodruff at Parkwood)

1:00 – Aegela Middle Eastern Dancers (Dances of Egypt & N. Africa)

2:00 – Rock ‘N’ Roll Submarines

3:00 – Muddy (Modern Folk)

4:00 – Chloe and the Steel Strings (Americana)

5:00 – Evrydy PPL419 (Classic Rock/R&B)

SUNDAY JUNE 2

ARBORETUM STAGE

(Robinwood at Delaware)

12.00 – The Toledo Villains (Rock Dance)

1:00 – Drew Joseph (Folk)

2:00 – Tim Oehlers

3:00 – Cactus Jack (Dance Rock)

4:00 – Glass City Talent (Various Artists)

ART FAIR STAGE

(Woodruff at Parkwood)

12:00 – Backyard Muriel (Acoustic Covers with a Twist)

1:00 – Refuge (Christian Rock)

2:00 – Reina Mystique (Acoustic Soul)

3:00 – The Overton Project (R&B Pop Funk)

4:00 – Brad Tober & The Outsiders (Rock Blues)

Many neighbors host yard parties and have never met a stranger. Wander and make new friends. While the Old West End Association assumes no responsibility for these events, we appreciate our neighbors for adding to the fun atmosphere.

Street Entertainment

There will be a talented variety of Street Entertainment throughout our entire Neighborhood Festival both Saturday and Sunday.

Performers include:

Beech Grove

Children’s Theatre Workshop: Pop-up Theatre

Clifton Millimen

Elizabeth Halsey

Flex Performance

Frogtown Exotics

Herdsmen Puppets

ind’Grass

J’Bone

Jessica Perez: Hoops and Contortion

Jimity the Clown

John Mull

Kali Rockafellow: Hoops and Contortion

Reginald Leister

Samuel Rugg

Scott Sherer

Stateline Chapter Quartets

Stephen Thornbury

Tanner Strock

The Changing Elements Band

The Stateline Barbershop Chorus

Toledo Dream Queens

Unfiltered: Toledo’s Premier Improv Troupe

Calling all Kids!!

We have a fun area under the tent at the corner of Woodruff and Scottwood open both Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5pm. FREE activities include Automobile Themed activity from the Toledo Museum of Art; Herdsman Puppets and Jimbo the Clown with Balloon Animals; Hero’s Inflatable Obstacle Course (underwritten by NHA Schools); and a Photo Booth (underwritten by Paramount Advantage).

Garage & Yard Sales

As you walk our tree-lined streets, enjoying the variety of magnificent homes, several may be having a Yard or Garage sale. Check out our Historic Neighborhood treasures that are up for sale. There is a list of participating Yard & Garage sales at each Information Booth (Art Fair and Arboretum).

Art Fair

Located on the grounds of the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion you will experience work from 45+ artists along the winding, shaded paths. Hours are 10 am – 5 pm Saturday & Sunday.

Marketplace

Located just north of the Art Fair all along Woodruff St., Festival Marketplace is filled with many merchants displaying and selling their works. Hours are 10 am – 5 pm Saturday & Sunday.

Food & Beverages

Yes, there is plenty of food and beverages! A large variety of Festival Food is available at the Art Fair and Arboretum. The Arboretum’s Beer Garden (Robinwood at Delaware) will be selling beer from Heidelberg, Treu House, Black Cloister, Earnest Brew Works, Maumee Bay Brewery, and “Festival Cocktails” from Toledo Spirits. There will also be Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonics.

5K RUN / WALK STAMPEDE

The OWE 5k Stampede kicks off the second day of festival weekend Sunday morning. You start and finish this certified 5k race with the world famous Toledo Museum of Art as your backdrop. The run/walk has grown each year in popularity with the regional running community. The 5k winds its way through the historic tree-lined streets of Toledo’s Old West End. Enjoy the run, enjoy the neighborhood and enjoy the festival after the race is over.

Details:

Sunday, June 2, 2019

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

5k Race & Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. Rain or shine.

Location:

Old West End, Toledo. Race begins in front of the Professional Building at the corner of Parkwood and Monroe (1838 Parkwood).

Parking:

FREE parking available in the Toledo Museum of Art. Parking Lot located at Oakwood Ave off of Collingwood close to the University of Toledo Center for the Visual Arts (East end of the main museum complex).

Course:

USATF certified (OH 04017 PR)

Paved and fast, electronic timing, splits at 1& 2 miles. Live music marks the course!

Age Groups:

Male and female divisions in each of the following age categories: 14 and under; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70 & over

A HUGE THANK YOU to the TOLEDO SYMPHONY for donating the 5K RACE / WALK PRIZES AND Rick Prokup Danberry Realtors and Paramount Advantage

for underwriting this event.

HOW YOUR ATTENDANCE AT The FESTIVAL HELPS THE OLD WEST END

The Neighborhood Beautification and Improvement (“NBI”) Fund was established by the Old West End Association in 2015. The purpose of the Fund is to award grants to support projects that benefit the Old West End. The source of the NBI Fund is each year’s festival proceeds, so your attendance and support at Festival directly improve our neighborhood. To date, the NBI Committee has awarded $45,000 in funds, including the following projects:

Funds to employ artists through OWENI (Old West End Neighborhood Initiative)

Historic benches for the TARTA bus stops on Collingwood

Historic bus shelter for the bus stop at Delaware

A mural on the fire station at Central and Detroit

Repairs to the Libbey House porch

A gardening and cooking program at Glenwood Elementary

Repairs to the theatre ramp and staircase at Collingwood Arts Center

Planting and maintaining the planters at Collins/Parkwood and Virginia/Scottwood

Funds to support a membership drive for Old West End Security

For more information on the NBI Fund, go to http://www.toledooldwestend.com/nbi-grant/

We appreciate all of you who attend and financially support our Festival as well as all of our volunteers who make the Festival happen and enable us to raise these funds for the good of the neighborhood. Thank you!!

We couldn’t do this Festival without you!

THANK YOU!

2019 FESTIVAL COMMITTEE

Sara Haynes (Steering Committee)

Sue Postal (Steering Committee)

Jeni Belt (House Tours, Steering Committee)

Dustin Hostetler (Evening Entertainment, Security & Underwriting Chair, Steering Committee)

Kent Illenden (Guide Book, Signage/Graphics, PR, Steering Committee)

Shelly Varelli (House Tours)

Dan Finkel (PR)

Tom Guyton & John Shaw (5K Run/Walk)

Scott & Melissa Ramsey (Daytime Entertainment)

Tara Hubbard (Art Fair)

Gloria Minard (Beer Pavilion)

Michelle Keller (Volunteer Coordinator)

Micheline Brewer (Buskers, Preview Party)

Pam Snyder & Liz Jacoby (Children’s Activities)

Dennis Lange (Food Vendors)

Tanasio Loudermill (Inclusivity Chair)

Tami Ernst & Melanie Connelly (Information Booths)

Rock & Beth Hoffman (Marketplace)

Paulette Mills & Chris Hanley (Parade)

Dan Ankenbrandt (Physical Set-up)

Bob Ankenbrandt (Physical Set-up)

Kevin Schmenk, Joe Patay, Mike Wagner (Refuse)

Mandy Lyons (Shuttle Transportation)

Jemma Hostetler (Web Site, Golf Carts)

Michelle Atkinson, Bradley Arps, Matt Carder (Golf Carts)

John Shaw (Treasurer)

Jennifer Richmond (Yard Sales)

Dan Schmitt & Dave Petitjean (Underwriting)

Pre-Sale Ticket Locations

Black Kite Coffee and Pies

Handmade Toledo

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

Market on the Green

Paula Brown Shop

Schmitt & Company

Walt Churchill’s Markets

Food & Beverage Donations

Beirut

Carlos Poco Loco

Club 300 Catering

Costco

Fowl and Fodder

Georgjz419

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

Manos Greek Restaurant

Seaway Marketplace

The Olive

Service Donations

Boy Scout Troop 39 (Rosary Cathedral)

City of Toledo

Jan Hemsoth (OWE Antiques)

Old West End Neighborhood Initiatives

Second Sole

Toledo Roadrunners

Toledo Symphony

Welch Packaging

T-Shirt Design Donations

Carla Pinson (Let’s Flamingo)

Pietro Antelmi (District Overlay)

Robert Zollweg (OWE Pillar)

Tara Hubbard (Love – Volunteer Shirt)