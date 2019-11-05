2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Special Advertising Section

’Tis the season to give and be thankful. Show your friends and family how much you appreciate them with a gift that supports local business. Whether you are picking out something specific at a local shop or want to treat your friend to the flexibility of a gift card, you’ll find exactly what you need at these local businesses.

Black Pearl

4630 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-380-1616.

Blackpearltoledo.com

Black Pearl is the place to go for fine-dining experiences in Toledo. Treat the recipient of your gift to a night of choice ribeye steaks, ice-cold IPAs, or maybe choose from their impressive list of seafood options— mussels bathed in white wine garlic sauce, or a shrimp or perch dinner. Whether you are in the mood for delicacies like escargot, or for a traditional Reuben sandwich, Black Pearl is a crowd-pleaser for anyone on your list.

Whitehouse Inn

10853 Waterville St, Whitehouse.

419-877-1180. thewhitehouseinn.net

From its rustic log cabin exterior to the Presidential theme, few dining experiences in the area have more character than the Whitehouse. It’s hard to imagine any diner being disappointed with an experience at Whitehouse, a premiere dining destination. Whether it’s their signature cuts of prime rib, Teddy Roosevelt strip steak or classic American comfort foods, any palate is sure to be satisfied with a trip to this Whitehouse.

Firenation Glass

7166 Front St.

419-866-6288.

firenation.com

Surprise the artist in your life with a Firenation Glass class, for a blown glass, bulb, or seasonal glass experience. The artists and staff at Firenation create an experience that any art appreciator would be happy to receive as a gift. To show someone how special they are, a custom-made glass piece is a personal, meaningful choice.

Gross Electric

2807 N. Reynolds Rd.

419-537-1818.

grosselectric.com

The home decor, lamps, light fixtures, and other gift options you’ll find at Gross Electric make it a one-stop shop for anyone on your shopping list who appreciates the ambiance of a well-designed home. Gross Electric also offers services like lighting design to take a home to an enviable level of sophistication.

Mason Jar Tap & Grill

8504 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI.

734-854-8737.

masonjartapandgrill.com

Treat your friend who’s been nice, not naughty, to a quick trip across the Michigan state line for a meal at the Mason Jar, a gastropub with an excellent selection of wine, beer, cocktails and a wide array of food options that will have your mouth watering. From Southern fried pickles and burgers to fish and chips and flatbread pizzas (try the Mexican veggie pie. Mmmm.), the Mason Jar fits any diner’s taste.

Poco Piatti

Various locations.

419-931-0281.

Pocopiatti.com

Whether you choose the downtown Toledo, Sylvania, or Perrysburg location of Poco Piatti, you’ll certainly please gift recipients with the experience. Delightful selections of Mediterranean, Lebanese and Italian cuisine create a well-rounded menu. With fried calamari zaatar, kabobs, stuffed grape leaves, and Thai shrimp lasagna, a gift card or night out at Poco Piatti is just the thing for a night of elegant atmosphere and fine dining.

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg.

419-873-6218.

basilpizzaandwinebar.com

A satisfying and authentic Italian cuisine experience can be found at Basil in Levis Commons. Fresh baked pizza, stone-fired in Basil’s traditional ovens, accompanied by one of their trademark small plates of calamari, roasted grapes, mussels and more, along with Basil’s remarkable selection of hand-picked wines provide a high-class dining experience that satisfies the soul. Gift cards are available in any denomination.

Rudy’s Hot Dog

Various locations.

rudyshotdog.com

Among Toledo diners, Rudy’s one-of-a-kind chili sauce is the stuff of legend. So it’s little wonder why so many items on Rudy’s menu come covered in it, from chili mac and cheese fries to, of course, Rudy’s iconic chili dogs. But Rudy’s menu has many more options — from burgers to chicken to extensive breakfast offerings, all at remarkably reasonable prices. Gift certificates of any value make this a perfect gift idea for Glass City natives!

Pita Pit

30 S St. Clair St. Downtown.

419-214-0980.

2903 Dorr St., Rocket Center.

419-725-2748.

pitapitusa.com

Ancho Chipotle. Honey Mustard. Caesar. Barbeque. Boom Boom. So many sauces to choose from, so little time. Pita Pit has been putting a fresh spin on fast food since 1995, and the two Toledo locations offer delicious options for diners at any time of the day, including vegetarian and vegan options. Gift cards are available, and you can even send digital gift cards through the Pita Pit app, for those of you who live in the future.

Consign-it Home Interiors

6925 W. Central Ave.

419-841-4663.

consignittoledo.com

Find several unique gifts at this upscale resale shop. Whether you’re buying for one with a hankering for classic antiques or funky mid-century treasures, Consign-It Home Interiors fits the bill. People on your gift list will really appreciate a gift card from the carefully curated selection at Consign-It, where there’s something new every day.

Flying Rhino

201 Morris St, Ste G. 419-378-1798.

facebook.com/flyingrhinocoffee

Some of the finest coffee brewed in the Glass City comes from Flying Rhino. An extensive variety, all roasted by experts, help new owner Angie Cucunato show her passion for coffee with every cup. Try the exquisite Guittard chocolates and real fruit smoothies— it’s no wonder why Toledoans have sworn by Flying Rhino since 2005. Give a present of happy mornings with Flying Rhino!

You’ve Got Maids!

1560 W Sylvania Ave.

567-806-2437.

youvegotmaids.com

Do you have someone on your list whose home could use a good scrubbing? Give the gift of cleanliness from You’ve Got MAIDS! Specialists will arrive at the giftee’s home and give it the kind of deep cleaning that only trained professionals provide. Gift certificates sold by MAIDS are customized for each home’s needs: from $200 for a four to five hour session, to $500 for their popular Spring Cleaning service. Book six months of recurring home cleaning to give that special someone the ultimate peace of mind!

Small Box Music

203 Conant St., Maumee.

419-740-3434.

smallboxmusic.com

Looking to purchase a guitar, mandolin or other instrument without the impersonal touch of the big chain stores? That’s where Small Box Music comes in. This family-owned, independently operated music store offers knowledgeable guidance and a cool atmosphere, with personable service from co-owners “Mamma” Alli Christine and “Pop” John Fowler. If you have instruments that need work, Small Box can help with their on-site workshop.

Mancy’s Italian and Bottle Shop

5453 Monroe St. 419-882-9229

& 419-824-2463 (Bottle Shop).

mancys.com

At Mancy’s Italian Grill, diners know they’ll get handmade pasta, decadent pizzas, and traditional sauces with the restaurant’s own perfected twist on classic Italian fare. Or visit the Bottle Shop and buy your wine or beer aficionado something from the Shop’s superior collection, or treat them to a wine club membership that includes regular tastings and other perks.

Charlie’s Restaurant

Locations vary.

Charliesoftoledo.com

With locations in Toledo, Maumee, and Swanton, whoever is the lucky person on your list to receive the gift of Charlie’s is in for a treat. Their huge menu boasts Greek and American food, from Coney Island dogs and fresh-ground burgers (including the mushroom swiss burger…yes, please) to Greek salads, gyros and baklava. Diners have plenty of options to choose from at Charlie’s Restaurant locations.

Cocina de Carlos, Carlos’ Poco Loco, and Carlos Que Pasa

Various locations and phone numbers.

cocinadecarlos.com, carlospololoco.com,

carlosquepasa.com.

For 15 years, Chef Carlos Mendez has been steadily building an expansive local clientele for his unique vision of traditional Mexican cuisine. Now there are more options than ever if you want to get a taste of Carlos: from the original Cocina de Carlos in Perrysburg and Waterville to the delicious Mexican-Cuban hybrid dishes at Poco Loco on Adams Street and the classic street foods from Central Avenue’s Que Pasa. Gift cards are available at all locations, so stop in — and make sure to grab some tacos for yourself!

Porkbelly BBQ

1616 E Wooster St., Bowling Green.

419-819-4465. porkbelly-bbq.com

Porkbelly’s menu is simple, direct, and mouth-watering. A few starters, sandwiches, the “other things” and then…the main event. Barbeque. Half a smoked chicken or a slab of ribs, whichever catches your fancy. This is what Porkbelly specializes in, and what has made them a highlight of Bowling Green dining since it opened in May. If you’re looking for lighter fare, look elsewhere. If you’re looking for slow-roasted meat lovingly prepared for the better part of 14 hours, look no further.

Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg.

419-931-8400. nagoyaohio.com

Feel like dinner and a show this holiday? Why not treat that special someone on your list to both at the same time? The spectacular chefs at Nagoya will wow diners with their culinary utensil tricks as they grill up a meal to remember. Add in the delicious traditional Asian cuisine on the menu and you have a perfect place to stop for lunch or dinner. Gift cards in denominations of $10 can be purchased through Nagoya’s website.

Jeffrey Mann Fine Jewelers

5247 Monroe St. 419-882-6994. jeffreymannfinejewelers.com

So maybe you want to give someone a little something special this holiday season. A gift that says, I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Trust the quality jewelers at Jeffrey Mann to find the perfect piece for you. With over 35 years of experience serving the Toledo area and their trademark guarantee, shoppers can enter Jeffrey Mann Fine Jewelers knowing they will be treated like royalty, and find the crown jewels to match!