As a supermodel, Grace Jones has made an impact on our culture. The groundbreaking Jamaican model-turned-singer has made enduring contributions to fashion, fine art, music and LGBTQ+ culture and identity. From quintessential photo shoots to 10 studio albums, the disco diva is more than just a celebrity— Grace is an icon. See the living legend during her visit to Detroit.

$59+

7-11pm | Monday, July 1.

The Detroit Masonic Temple | 500 Temple St.

313-832-7100 | themasonic.com