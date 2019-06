See the Maumee River come alive with F1 powerboat racers at the Rock the River Toledo Powerboat Championship! These powerful racers reach up to 120 miles per hour— a thrill for up close viewers. The races begins at 3pm, but head downtown early to hear live bands and shop the vendors. Get an autograph from your favorite powerboat racer and stick around for the awards ceremony after the race.

Saturday, 6.29 | 10am-8pm

Downtown Toledo | 100 Madison Ave.

573-216-1817 | ngkf1.com

Free