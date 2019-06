Celebrate the start of summer with live music, seasonally inspired food, refreshing cocktails, cold brews and more, during Taste of Summer in the D. Presented by the Detroit Metro Times, this annual food and drink festival features bites and drinks from more than a dozen Detroit-area restaurants.

Ticket prices vary.

6-Thursday, June 27.

The Garden Theater Detroit | 3929 Woodward Ave.

313-986-1863

Metrotimestickets.com | summerinthed.com