I’m right, you’re wrong

Amidst the increasingly divisive political climate, many fiercely hold on to their opinions, leaving little room for compromise. But what happens when we actually change our position on a topic? Hear from Washtenaw County residents who have maintained an open mind as they share stories about times they learned they were wrong during Community Stories: When You Thought You Were Right. Presented by the American Cancer Society.

8:30-10am | Thursday, June 27

The Back Office Studio | 13 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti.

See the event on Facebook

Free