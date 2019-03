Are you a fan of cooking shows? See one in real life as Detroit’s kitchen mavens compete to be named the city’s best chef during the Chef Battle Tournament Series. Winning chefs will advance to the Midwest Regional Chef Battle. Tickets include live entertainment, samples from chefs, voting ballot for crowd favorite. Guests 21+ receive 2 drink tickets. Cash bar available.

$40 | 6-9pm | Tuesday, March 26

Belle Isle Boat House, E. Picnic Way, Detroit

Tickets on eventbrite.com