Wedding Madness Expo Comes to Town

For those planning a wedding, it can be a little overwhelming trying to get everything done. Why not go to an event that has every kind of vendor you could possibly need for your big day? The Wedding Madness Expo includes booths where you can discover photographers, caterers, DJs, makeup artists, wedding planners, and so much more. It’s truly a one-stop shop for all things wedding. Future brides and grooms, mark your calendars for this day of shopping, games, door prizes, and nuptial fun.

$5 per person | 1pm-4pm. Sunday, March 24

Sylvania Tam O’Shanter Sports Inc., 7060 Sylvania Ave.

Questions? See the Facebook page

Register at weddingmadnessexpo.com