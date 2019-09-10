2019 Diamante Awards

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Diamante Awards are held annually to recognize people and organizations that have provided services to the local Latino community and made outstanding achievements. Founded in 1989 by a Latino advocacy group, this 30th-anniversary awards ceremony will continue the tradition of raising scholarship money for Latino youth in a partnership between the Latino Alliance, Lourdes University, The University of Toledo, Owens Community College and Bowling Green State University.

$25-$700 | 6-9pm | Thursday, September 26

Lourdes University Franciscan Center,

6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

567-343-3452 | Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com