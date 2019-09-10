How to Register as a Medical Marijuana Patient in Ohio

The medical marijuana control act was signed into law by then-Governor John Kasich in 2016, but the first Ohio dispensary didn’t open until March of this year.

Fortunately, the public has been patient with the program’s delayed rollout because, as marijuana enthusiasts know, a slow burn leads to a longer-lasting and overall better experience. It’s been worth the wait.

The state has already opened 28 dispensaries across Ohio, each offering an array of products, including flower, tinctures, oils, topicals and edibles, made from an assortment of cannabis strains offering varying concentrations of THC and CBD, the two components that patients use to control symptoms and experience relief.

As the program continues to roll out, more dispensaries will open. Currently, 28 provisional licensees are still awaiting state approval before receiving their Certificates of Operation to open as a dispensary.

Looking to visit an Ohio dispensary to purchase medical marijuana? You must first be entered into the patient registry maintained by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

To do that, there are a few crucial steps that you’ll need to take first.

1) See if you qualify

Medical marijuana is just that— medical. It is not available for everyone.

There are 21 qualifying conditions in Ohio, including: HIV/AIDS, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease), Alzheimer’s disease, Cancer, Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, Epilepsy or other seizure disorder, Fibromyalgia, Glaucoma, Hepatitis C, Inflammatory bowel disease, Multiple sclerosis (MS), Pain: either chronic, severe, or intractable (difficult to manage), Parkinson’s disease, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Sickle cell anemia, Spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, Traumatic brain injury, Ulcerative colitis.

Currently, more than 42,000 people can legally buy medical marijuana in Ohio. The majority of Ohioans registered in the program cite chronic pain, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and cancer as conditions for using medical marijuana.

At Soothe, a medical marijuana dispensary on N. Main St. in Bowling Green, general manager Mimi Gonzalez has seen a variety of patients, saying “We have many patients with serious health issues who seek us out for consultation to learn what strains will be most effective in addressing those health concerns.”

If you are unsure whether or not your medical status qualifies according to the list, it’s still worth moving on to the next step.

2) Visit a doctor

To be entered into the state registry, you need a doctor’s recommendation. The physician must certify:

there is a bona fide patient-physician relationship.

the patient has a qualifying medical condition.

the physician has discussed the benefits and risks of medicinal cannabis.

the physician has reviewed the patient’s records in the state’s controlled substances database.

When visiting the doctor, both patients (adults and minors) and caregivers, need to bring an unexpired state driver’s license or ID card or U.S. passport with them to the doctor’s office.

Caregivers, who are certified by the state to be authorized to transport medical marijuana for the benefit and use of a patient, must be at least 21 years old and are limited to act in that capacity for a maximum of two patients. Patients can have up to two caregivers. Patients are not required to designate a caregiver, but a named caregiver is a good option for patients who have a disability, or would otherwise find it difficult to get to a dispensary.

There are 374 physicians across the state that are certified to recommend medical marijuana. To find one close to you, visit medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov.

3) Register

After the certified physician has recommended medical marijuana, both patients and caregivers will receive an email with a link to confirm the registration and pay an annual registration fee of $50. For veterans and individuals who qualify for federal entitlement programs, the fee is $25.

Upon payment, the card can be downloaded and a copy can either be printed or shown in an electronic format (on a smartphone) at a dispensary. The card will expire one year from the last day of the month of registration.

4) Visit a dispensary

This isn’t as easy as just walking in. To gain access to a dispensary, you must present a patient registry card and a photo ID at a state-licensed dispensary.

Once inside, trained staff can assist individual patients in selecting the right product. “We take great care in reviewing each patient’s qualifying conditions and any recommendations of their physician as we explain the options in our inventory to address these conditions,” said Gonzalez. “If there is a patient with questions or concerns about a recommendation or any medical marijuana product they can call us to set an appointment for a private consultation by our trained staff.”

According to state law, all medical marijuana products must be stored securely in the original container from the dispensary with the original label, printed individually for each patient and affixed to the container at the time of purchase.

There are currently five dispensaries in Northwest Ohio, two of which are locally-owned.

Bloom Medicinals

1238 Conant St., Maumee. bloommedicinals.com

One of five Ohio locations from the multi-state operator, based in Florida.

Rise

3157 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo. risecannabis.com

One of three Ohio locations from the multi-state operation based in Florida.

Soothe

1155 N. Main St., Bowling Green. soothebg.com

The sole location of the independently-owned local business.

Terrasana Labs

1800 E. State St., Fremont. terrasanacannabisco.com

One of four locations from the Ohio-owned operation based in Columbus.

The Forest Sandusky, LLC

1651 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. theforestohio.com

The sister company of Standard Wellness, LLC, a Gibsonburg, Ohio-based Level 1 state-licensed medical marijuana cultivator and processor.

5) Pick up a product

Patients are limited to a “90-day supply” at any given time, per state law, and amounts are tracked across the state. Since appetites vary, and a “90-day supply” for you might be very different than what it was for your college roommate, the state defines the supply by THC content.

Fortunately, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a marijuana compound that generates a high or euphoric feeling, so it isn’t necessarily the go-to compound for medical marijuana users.

Another compound, CBD (cannabidiol) does not generate a high, so state regulations allow for the purchase and possession of greater amounts of products that have higher CBD and lower THC content.

So, what does a “90-day supply” of THC look like? Here are the equivalents of several types of products:

Up to 8 ounces of cannabis at or below 23 percent THC

Up to 5.3 ounces of cannabis between 23 percent and 35 percent THC

Patches, lotions, creams (topical forms) of medical marijuana with less than 26.55 grams of THC.

Up to 9.9 grams of THC from cannabis oil, tincture, capsules, and other edible forms.

Oil for vaporization containing up to 53.1 grams of THC.

For answers to additional questions about Ohio’s medical marijuana program, visit medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov or call, toll-free 1-833-4OH-MMCP (1-833-464-6627)