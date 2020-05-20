Get corn dogs, funnel cakes, and more fair favorites at the Wood County Fairgrounds

Area foodies who have longed for the taste of corn dogs, funnel cakes and more classic midway treats can get their fix at a special event at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.

Five food vendors will be setting up shop at the Fairgrounds for a two-week run beginning on Friday, May 22, to sell their trademark food to any customers who wish to get a taste of summer. The trucks will be open daily at the Fairgrounds from 11am-7pm.

“This is something we are doing to help our local mobile concession trailers per health department regulations since they are unable to attend their fair or festival event due to COVID-19,” a statement released on the Wood County Fair Facebook Page said. “Please remember that all the Social Distancing rules apply.”

All customers will be required to maintain the now prerequisite six-foot distances from one another and must leave after picking up their food rather than eating it on site, the Facebook post noted.

The event is the brainchild of Gwen Zulch, owner of the Northcoast Deli & Mr. Melon 2 food truck. The presence of the vendors has been organized in response to the widespread cancellations of summer fairs and festivals, which have caused a great deal of financial strain among food vendors who rely on those summer and fall events.

The food trucks have been approved for a two-week trial run at the Wood County Fairgrounds from now until June 5.

FAIR GAME

The vendors may be temporarily open on the Wood County Fairgrounds, but this event is not affiliated with the Wood County Fair itself. The event is still scheduled to take place on August 3-10 as of this writing. Other summer events have not been so lucky.

The following area staples have been canceled for 2020 in response to COVID-19:

The Huron County Fair

The Lenawee County Fair

The Ohio State Fair

The Pemberville Free Fair

The following events have not announced a change in plan or cancellation as of Thursday, May 21. As always, check the events’ official pages (linked below) for any updates:

Defiance County Fair – August 22-29

Erie County Fair – Aug 11-16

Fulton County Fair – September 4-10

Hancock County Fair – September 2-7

Henry County Fair – August 13-20

Lucas County Fair – July 13-19

Monroe County Fair – August 2-8

Ottawa County Fair – July 20-26

Sandusky County Fair – Aug 25-30

Seneca County Fair – July 27 – August 2

Wood County Fair – August 3-10

Wyandot County Fair – September 15-20