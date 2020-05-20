CAT FEST 2020 taking place May 24 to fight domestic violence

This weekend, the life and legacy of the late Cathryn “Cat” Lambert, a Toledo arts advocate, will be honored by the music scene.

CAT FEST is an annual celebration of Lambert, a Rossford resident who was murdered by her husband in 2015. The benefit concert continues this weekend on Sunday, May 24, at the Bier Stube on Monroe Street.

This year’s event is raising donations for both Beach House Family Shelter and the Bedford Township Veterans Center. Both organizations support victims of domestic violence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place both on the bar’s patio, with bands performing inside the venue, and through a livestream on the Facebook event page.

Dee Brown, the organizer of CAT FEST, said social distancing precautions would be in place: “We are going to have masks available for purchase at the event. The masks are made by a local artist so the funds will go back to the community.”

A total of 12 bands will participate in the event, including 3RingsLeft, The Bourbon Cowboys, Ben Barefoot and Ryan Roth. Every performance will be livestreamed.

A silent auction will also be taking place, with bidding available both in-person or online.

Those interested in donating can do so at the event or via a Facebook donation page.

Brown said that the 2020 CAT FEST is about helping the community as much as possible: “People need help more than ever. We have to try even harder to help our neighbors and do even more to reach one step farther than we did yesterday.”

CAT FEST 2020 runs from noon to 11pm on Sunday, May 24 at the Bier Stube. More information, including a full lineup of bands, is listed on the Facebook event page.