Abortion Access Considered Essential in Ohio

Over one month ago, the Ohio Health Department released an order that required the postponement of non-essential surgeries and procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to preserve supplies of personal protective equipment. Any procedures that could be delayed without permanent consequences were deemed “non-essential” during the pandemic, with many of those restrictions will be lifted in the coming days.

A question raised nationwide concerning the Stay at Home orders included, “what does this mean for abortion access?”

In Ohio, as well as Texas and Louisiana, pro-life activists and politicians suggested that any abortion procedure, with the exception of saving the life of the mother, should be postponed as being elective and non-essential. The suggestion to discontinue the procedures was thwarted recently when a federal court ruled that abortion will still accessible to Ohioans during the COVID-19 crisis.

CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, Iris Harvey, released a statement after the court ruling — “Now, more than ever before, we need to remain focused on providing care to patients throughout the state who are increasingly vulnerable, especially during this pandemic,” she said. “Today our doors remain open for the patients who need access to essential health care, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that surgical abortion remains accessible in Ohio.”

Abortion options in Toledo remain the same as they were before the outbreak.

Capital Care is the only abortion clinic in the Toledo area, providing medication-induced abortion to patients up to the 9.6 weeks gestation period. As of last year, Capital Care no longer offers surgical abortions. The clinic is taking all necessary precautions to minimize risks during the pandemic.

Further information is available at Capital Care Network of Toledo, 1160 W. Sylvania Ave. 419-478-6801. capitalcarenetwork.com



Planned Parenthood of Toledo does not provide abortions, but the agency makes referrals to other Planned Parenthoods affiliates that do provide abortions, the closest of which is in Ann Arbor. For further information, contact Planned Parenthood of Toledo, 1301 Jefferson Ave. 800-230-7526. plannedparenthood.org