7 To-Go Cocktails To Try This Week

It might still be a while before you can pull up to a seat at a bar, but you can bring the bar home, thanks Toledo-area restaurants offering carry-out, curbside, delivery and more.

Here are five local restaurants that are keeping patrons in good spirits with imaginative mixed-drinks, available to-go.

Please remember— according to the State of Ohio regulations, you must purchase food to receive a mixed drink.

2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473. Yeoldedurtybird.com

Miss the downtown Toledo gastropub’s famous Bloody Mary Bar? Are you craving their cult-favorite frozen daiquiris? While The Bird’s sprawling patio is closed, their surprisingly-strong, easy-drinking boozy beverages are available to go— including Bloody Mary and Mimosa kits on the weekend. Open from 11am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm on Friday, noon-8pm on Saturday and from noon-7pm on Sunday.

While you’re at it: Make sure to check the Durty Bird’s Facebook page for daily specials, like today’s meatball sub sandwich.

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., 419-873-6590. Benchmark-restaurant.com

Chef Jeff Dinnebeil’s award-winning Perrysburg steakhouse can bring happy hour to your home with one of Benchmark’s handcrafted, artful cocktails for only $5 from 11am-4pm, Monday through Saturday (or for $2 from 4-8pm). If there’s ever been a time to bring back the Three-Martini Lunch, this is it. Open daily from 11am-8pm.

While you’re at it: Don’t worry about your budget. Instead, lean into it and treat yourself to a prime steak from the curbside menu. You deserve it.

3515 W. Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280. Whiskeyandthewolf.com

Ravenous? If you’re going to fill up on comfort food, you might as well wash it down with something similarly hearty. Fortunately, the housemade cocktails at this lowkey gastropub are just as comforting as the food offerings. Take home something traditional, like a Sazerac or a Bee’s Knees, or opt for a more contemporary concoction from the bar menu.

While you’re at it: Keep your sweatpants on and order one of Whiskey & The Wolf’s slow-roasted prime beef sandwiches. You’ll be grateful for the elastic waistband.

461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583. mancys.com/bluewater

Bluewater is a go-to for area seafood lovers, but anyone who has dined at this sophisticated eatery knows that their signature cocktails inspire many happy returns. Try one of the strong and unbelievably smooth martinis on Bluewater’s Signature Cocktail List for only $8, available from 2-8pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

While you’re at it: Plan early and pick up a $5 martini during happy hour, from 2-5pm, and make dinner at home with fresh seafood, steaks, prepared sauces and more from Bluewater’s Dockside Pantry To-Go.

139 S. Huron. 567-777-7685. Soukkitchenbar.com

Chef Moussa Salloukh is known for his inspired, distinctive style, as well as the cocktails at his sophisticated and elegant Mediterranean restaurant. Try one (or all) of the four signature cocktails— including a Turkish Old Fashioned or a Mediterranean Margarita— priced two for $12 and available from 4-7pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

While you’re at it: Make it a date night by taking advantage of one of Souk’s fantastic dinner specials. Follow the restaurant on Facebook to stay updated on the latest.

1301 N. Summit St., 419-662-9521. Toledospirits.com

The local distillery’s speakeasy-style craft cocktail bar Bellwether might be closed, but two of its creative, modern cocktails can be ordered online for a zero-contact pickup, from 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday. Cocktails must be purchased with $5 Cocktail Hour Snacky Box. Bottles of spirits, mixers, and other fun options, like The Stay at Home Order, are also available.

While you’re at it: Add some hand sanitizer to your order. The distillery is currently producing Spirit of Toledo, an alcohol-based hand rub. For every retail ounce purchased, Toledo Spirits donates one ounce to the United Way of Greater Toledo. Bulk sizes are also available to be shipped.

1701 Adams St., 419-244-4479. Manosgreekrestaurant.com

The Attic teamed up with Toledo-based raw and cold-pressed juicery All Juice to bring bright, fresh flavors to four styles of to-go cocktails, including a white sangria made with rum, white wine, peach, strawberry juices. Cocktails include garnishes to adorn your drink and are priced $7 for an 8oz serving, $12 for 16oz and $20 for 32oz. They are available for curbside pickup through Manos, open for lunch from 11am-3pm, Monday through Friday, and for dinner from 5-8pm, Thursday-Saturday.

While you’re at it: One of Uptown’s most popular happy hour combinations is Greek food and boozy, relaxed cocktails. Revive the midweek tradition at home with some of the fantastic daily specials posted on the Manos Facebook page.