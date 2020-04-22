5 Virtual Events In Toledo: The Week of April 23

Need something to do? Toledoans are finding new ways to connect from a distance.

Here are five upcoming virtual events to add to your calendar:

Sunday, April 26 at 8pm

Buncha Idiots

This virtual party serves as a fundraiser for the employees of the Village Idiot. See new never-before-seen music videos by Jake Pilewski, Kyle White, Andrew Ellis, Shane Piasecki, Three Two Many, Frank May, Chloe and the Steel Strings, Marc and Dominick Gray, and Rick Caswell. $10 suggested donation.

Sunday, April 26 at 7pm

Streaming Sundays: The Family Digs

Join The Croswell Opera House on Sunday evenings for a Facebook watch party featuring streams of shows from the theater’s archives. This Sunday, enjoy Adrian-native Terry Hissong’s “The Family Digs,” which was voted the region’s best play of the year by the readers of BroadwayWorld Detroit.

Monday, April 27 at 7:30pm

Jeff Daniels Online & Unplugged Live

The renowned actor, and founder of The Purple Rose Theatre, will stream an online concert live from his home studio to benefit the Chelsea, Michigan gem he founded nearly 30 years ago. The performance is free, but donations to The Purple Rose are encouraged.

Monday, April 27

The No Show Gala™

Help support The SeaGate Food Bank during this virtual fundraiser. All proceeds will fund food distribution and three SeaGate Food Bank programs created to address the unique needs of children—Help Me Grow™, Milk Money for Kids™ and the Eat Right Academy™.

Monday through Friday, from 4-5pm

Toledo Small Business Development Center Virtual Office Hours

Local businesses are facing new hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Toledo Small Business Development Center is here to help with virtual office hours, hosted from 4-5pm on Monday-Friday. Ask questions and learn about the challenges facing small businesses. For additional questions, please contact Bill Wersell, CBA, at bill.wersell@toledochamber.com or call 419-241-8302.

Have a virtual event you’d like to share with us? Send the info to us at submissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com.