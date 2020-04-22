Bracket Contest: TV/Movies with a Toledo Connection

Which TV shows with a Toledo connection has your vote? Come back everyday for the next round!

Here’s some info on each:

A.P. Bio (2018) – This comedy series focuses on a disgraced biology teacher who has to move back to his hometown of Toledo to teach a biology class at a fictional area high school. Though the series was canceled by NBC after two seasons, it was then picked up for a third season by NBC’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

Feed (2005) – Okay, this one doesn’t portray our fair city in the most, uh, positive light. This Australian thriller features a cop investigating a website that streams obese women being held captive and overfed. The investigation leads the cop to Toledo to find out the whereabouts of the villain.

Kiss Toledo Goodbye (1999) – Michael Rappaport and Christopher Walken star in this independent comedy/thriller set in Toledo but filmed in Los Angeles. The story revolves around a young businessman who is forced to impersonate a Mafia don after the assassination of his father, a crime boss.

M*A*S*H (1972) – One of the most beloved television shows in history, and one which has the most direct ties to Toledo— thanks to star and Glass City native Jamie Farr. While portraying Corporal Max Klinger throughout 11 seasons of the show’s run, Farr’s love of his hometown would be made plain in his character’s frequent references to Toledo, including Tony Packo’s hot dogs and the Toledo Mud Hens.

Melissa and Joey (2010) – The popular ABC Family series followed a Toledo politician played by Melissa Joan Hart who takes in her niece and nephew and hires a failed businessman played by Joey Lawrence to take care of them. The series ran for four seasons before being cancelled in 2015.

Riverdale (2017) – In this dark reimagining of the Archie universe, it’s said that pal Jughead’s family lives in Toledo. In the season three episode “Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak,” Archie and Jughead visit the city, where his mom runs an auto yard and his sister Jellybean is a member of area gang the Toledo Serpents.

Supernatural (2005) – Currently airing its 15th and final season, the CW series frequently features references and callbacks to Toledo, as its creator, Eric Kripke, grew up in Sylvania. The series has even directly referenced “Kripke Enterprises Scrap Metal and Entertainment,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to the family business that still exists today.

Two Toledos (2007) – Contrasting Spain and America, this documentary takes a look at the contrasting art and culture between both of the cities named Toledo. Made by area filmmakers Jacob David and Joel R. Washing.