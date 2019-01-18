Downtown Digs: AVATAR (Offices at The Summit)

In 1997, the husband and wife team of Andrew Newby and Kristin Kiser founded AVATAR, a web development company specializing in business and sales software. Located at 1301 N. Summit St., the industrial urban building reflects the couple’s goals, both for their business and for downtown Toledo— developing new ideas and connections.

In the decades since Newby and Kiser founded the company, AVATAR continues to grow, including securing major clients, like Plastic Technologies, Inc (PTI), Mercy Health, Hercules Tires, and the Lucas County Land Bank, and the resurgence in Downtown Toledo development has made their Summit Street location even more desirable.

In addition to their work with AVATAR and the offices featured here in 2012, Kiser opened and still, operates Black Kite Coffee and in 2013, Newby began operating Toledo Spirits with some friends.

1301 N. Summit St., avatarsyndicate.com