Made to Love

Handmade Toledo’s annual Holiday Maker’s Mart brings out a huge crowd. While the shop regularly stocks local handmade goods from tees to pottery on their brightly decorated shelves, Maker’s Mart invites fantastic regional and local artisans to set up shop on-site to sell their wares directly to the admiring public. It’s the concept of bringing customers and artisans together that appeals to today’s modern consumer, from ‘hand-to-present’ has become as popular as ‘farm-to-table’ while offering an amazing selection. If unique gifts are on your list, you won’t want to miss this popular juried indie craft fair.

$1. 10am-7pm. Saturday, November 16.

Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. 419-214-1717. handmadetoledo.com