Reporters on the Big Screen

The State Theatre in Ann Arbor presents a month-long program celebrating the depiction of the media in motion pictures. Journalism on Screen features films focusing on reporting in the media, with post-film discussions with former CNN Director of Political Research Robert Yoon and It’s Just Politics co-host Zoe Clark. The program will continue with the famous satire Network on November 18 and the classic farce His Girl Friday on November 25.

7:30pm. $10.50. State Theatre, 233 S. State St., Ann Arbor. 734-668-8397. statetheatrea2.org