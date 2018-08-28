Go Nuts for Donuts at Glass City’s Donut Festival

Donuts aren’t just for fall and apple orchards anymore. Savor the many flavors at the Glass City Donut Festival. Experience delectable donuts from all over Northwest Ohio and join local celeb judges to vote for your favorites. Samples from each vendor, and two coffees, are included in the ticket price. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society of NW Ohio, even more of a reason to indulge and to find your new favorite sweet treat.

$25 | 6-8pm | Friday, August 31

The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Maumee

facebook.com/GlassCityDonutFestival