YWCA 2023 Milestones Celebration Honors Toledo Women

Women in the Northwest Ohio area are continuously raising the bar through their work in the community, and the YWCA is working to showcase these women.

The YWCA will hold an awards luncheon on Thursday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. in the Glass City Center Ballroom for the 2023 Milestones Award winners.

All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit women and families who use the social services programs of the YWCA.

Every year since 1996, the YWCA hosts this ceremony to pay tribute to women in Northwest Ohio who have exemplary leadership qualities and use their skills to pave the way for other women. Be it arts, business, education, government, sciences, social service, volunteerism, or the new category, women on the rise, the YWCA is dedicated to honoring women’s accomplishments.

This year, 10 women are honored across eight categories for their hard work and dedication in the area.

The 2023 Honorees:

Amy Chang (Arts)

Amy Chang is the Associate Principal Cello of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and Adjunct Professor at the University of Toledo. In addition to her performance career, she also has a sought-after private piano and cello studio where she teaches.

Ambrea Mikolajczyk (Business)

Ambrea Mikolajczyk is the owner of ARK Restoration & Construction, which develops real estate, manages properties, and restores distressed structures to increase property values and elevate real estate quality in northwest Ohio.

Mary Sabin (Education)

Mary Sabin is the Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Lourdes University.

Dr. Cecilia Adams (Government)

Dr. Cecelia Adams spent 35 years in the Toledo Public Schools system as a science teacher, administrator and assistant superintendent, later serving as the Board President of Toledo City Council.

Lori Hauser (Sciences)

Lori Hauser is the Chief Executive Officer at the non-profit science center, Imagination Station, a downtown landmark providing education to school children and family entertainment for more than 200,000 people annually.

Tina Butts (Social Services)

Tina Butts is the owner of T-Bonds/Tina Butts Bail Bondsmen and co-founder of “The Movement”, a collection of energetic grass root advocates formed to empower the community by providing tools to remove barriers to a more sustainable and productive life.

Kristi Hoffman (Volunteerism)

Kristi K. Hoffman is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated TV host, media producer, journalist, lifestyle influencer, family and businesswoman, and community volunteer.

Lauren Scott (Women on the Rise – YW Involvement)

Lauren Scott is a Strategic Marketing Leader for Owens Corning. She also serves as Board Chair for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, and was a past YWCA of Northwest Ohio Board Chair.

Kendra Smith (Women on the Rise – Community)

Kendra Smith serves as Vice President, Community Health with Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) providing direction and oversight on collaborative community health priorities.

Erin Baker (Women on the Rise – Community)

Erin Baker is the Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) and serves as Chair of the City of Toledo Human Relations Commission.