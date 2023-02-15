Hollywood Casino Opens More Exciting Attractions

Hollywood Casino is upping the ante, pushing in more chips to invest in their partnership with the Toledo area and the local community.

For the past 10 years, the Casino has become a large part of the community by supporting local organizations and events.

“We are partnering with local businesses as we definitely share a passion for entrepreneurship, community building and a unique customer experience,” Brad Hirsch, general manager of Hollywood Casino, said. “For us to have partners that value that is a treat.”

Hollywood celebrates the Best of Toledo with the Toledo City Paper by naming well-known local entrepreneurs as partners within the Casino.

Shobu by Kengo, an upscale sushi restaurant with Kengo Kato at the helm, the proprietor at Kengo Sushi and Kato Ramen, has just opened in a beautiful space, appointed with rich woods and hand-created Japanese prints. For a quick bite or a complete “Omakase” chef-selected meal, Shobu is a great addition to the scene.

Additionally, with the advent of legalized sports betting in Ohio, Hollywood Casino has established a partnership with Toledo Spirits, a local distiller, which operates the Bellwether Lounge on N Summit St. Toledo Spirits will host the bar at the new gaming terrace, a 10,000 square foot bar, restaurant and lounge which will be opening later in February.

The casino also has the Barstool Sportsbook: a lounge with a number of TV monitors, including several 220 square foot Jumbotrons, offering 24 beers on tap along with a variety of other beverages.

Hollywood Casino has over 600 total employees, with 138 of them having been there since day one over ten years ago, Hirsch said. The longevity of the staff speaks to what Hirsch refers to as “the pride from the team, investing in the local community.”

“That approach is evident in charitable events that our employees support across the area, like the ZOOToDO, the Pride March, the Susan G. Komen Walk, and many, many other local events,” Hirsch said.

The new enhancements to the Casino double as a salute to the Toledo community, enhancing Hollywood Casino’s local influence. Booking local musical acts since opening a decade ago, Hollywood Casino’s commitment to support of the local arts and entertainment community is evident.

“The opportunities to work collaboratively with local businesses is only limited by our creativity,” Hirsch said.