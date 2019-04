In the latest Toledo City Podcast episode, Athena Cocoves recaps the past week’s most pressing ICYMI stories including the controversial abortion-restricting “Hearbeat Bill.”

At 13:15, Toledoans for Safe Water organizer Markie Miller talks about what’s next for Lake Erie after Toledo voters granted it a bill of rights.

This episode’s music is “Girl from Lviv” by Jim Rooster from the Free Music Archive, CCO License.