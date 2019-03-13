Toledo City Podcast: Talking Shop with the Art Supply Depo’s Jules Webster and Stephen Owczarzak

Art Supply Depo owner Jules Webster and in-store resident art guru Stephen Owczarzak about art, making beautiful works of art, color theory and what exactly makes a quality pencil a quality art-making instrument. Jules and Stephen also shout out a bunch of local artists doing interesting work. In this week’s episode, host Al Jacobs talks withownerand in-store resident art guruabout art, making beautiful works of art, color theory and what exactly makes a quality pencil a quality art-making instrument. Jules and Stephen also shout out a bunch of local artists doing interesting work.

A few time-stamped highlights:

~ 5:40 – Why German and Japanese Art Supplies Kick Ass

~ 7:00 – Do Better Art Supplies Help Someone Make Better Art?

~ 8:00 – Effectively Delivering Pigment to a Surface

~ 11:50 – What Makes a Beautiful Piece of Art Beautiful

~ 14:20 – How Jules started the Art Supply Depo

~ 21:00 – Bob Ross as an Access Point to Creativity

~ 23:15 – What Color Theory Is

~ 24:15 – Hue, Tint, Tone & Shade

~ 28:45 – Major Pigment Advents throughout History

~ 31:45 – Local Artists Jules and Stephen Recommend Following

Today’s podcast music is “Gameshow Brazz” by John Bartmann from the Free Music Archive , CCO License.