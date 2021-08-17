The Big To Do

Go on a slow roll with Ridin’ Late

AUGUST 28

There’s so much pressure to go fast, fast, fast these days. Take it easy for a bit with a quiet, slow ride through Sylvania when the fifth Ridin’ Late in County 48 takes place on Saturday, August 28. The event includes a 9 mile, leisurely bike ride with a route that also circles Olander Lake. The first 400 riders will receive a set of bike lights from Brightz-ltd to light up the evening. An afterparty will feature snacks and drinks for participants. $20 includes an event shirt. 8pm. Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania. facebook.com/Ridinlate

Head downtown for Solheim After Sundown

AUGUST 31

Get the excitement of Solheim Cup week started off right while raising money for families in need. Solheim After Sundown Downtown is a kick-off event for the golf tournament on Tuesday, August 31 in Hensville Park. Featuring live music, fresh grillables, silent and live auctions and more, the party is a great way to celebrate the arrival of the prestigious golf event. All proceeds will benefit the Danberry Treasure Chest, a fund aiding families in financial need during emergencies. $75, includes one drink ticket and a ticket to view a practice round at the Inverness