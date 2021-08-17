Art Notes August 2021

Athanas art “At This Juncture” in Blissfield

The creative, off-center and arrestingly whimsical mixed-media artwork of area native Steven J. Athanas will be on display at Flatlanders Art Galleries through the end of the month. “At This Juncture” opened at the Blissfield, MI gallery on July 13 and is scheduled to be exhibited through August 27. As much a musical icon to the Toledo community as an artistic one, Athanas’ unique works present a skewed angle on familiar subject matter, giving his pieces an engaging and unforgettable effect. 10am-5pm, Wednesday-Friday; 10am-1pm, Saturday. 1199 East US 223, Blissfield, MI. 517-486-4591. flatlandersculpture.com Free

TMA receives gift of $1.5 million from local couple

An area couple has committed to donating $1.5 million in funding to the Toledo Museum of Art over the next four years, the

Museum announced. Susan and Thomas Palmer will

contribute the funds, which will be utilized to fund future

exhibitions and programs for the Museum. Susan, who was elected as a Museum Trustee in 2017, is a trustee of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, and also a former University of Toledo trustee. Thomas has worked as a lawyer with Toledo

law firm Marshall & Melhorn for over 45 years.

Free guides to our area’s public art available

The Arts Commission’s Art in Public Places Program has made two new books available, in either print or digital format, for free. The books are designed to assist area residents, both young and old, to recognize and appreciate art pieces found throughout the Toledo area. “The Art in Public Places Field Guide” offers a comprehensive look at over 80 artworks in Lucas County, while a second “The ABC’s of Public Art” provides a guide for younger readers ages 3-5. Request one or both books at theartscommission.org.