Registration Now Open for UT’s International Human Trafficking Conference

The University of Toledo will be hosting the 19th Annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference in the fall. The virtual conference will be held between Sept. 21-23, 2022, and registration is now open.

The conference will feature researchers, advocates and survivors across the world alongside several celebrity guest speakers. Investigative journalist Chris Hansen from Dateline’s “To Catch a Predator” and actor and musician Corey Feldman are among the celebrity speakers to discuss child safety from predators and traffickers, legal jargon used by accused traffickers, and advocacy efforts to impacts federal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases.

Dr. Celia Williamson, the director of the University of Toledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, said that with special guests who are passionate about human trafficking being a part of the conference this year, the institute is excited to partner with them.

Williamson, a social worker, and researcher who has worked directly with human trafficking survivors will present at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, and speak about the journey of survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.

“Our special guests this year have achieved a level of prominence and celebrity for what they have contributed to the world. They are choosing to collaborate with us to speak out about the issue of abuse, victimization and exploitation of the vulnerable in our society,” Williamson said. “We are excited about their compassion for others and to partner with them this year.”

Since the first conference was held in 2004, the event has welcomed attendees from all 50 states and from 47 other countries. The event has brought those people together to collaborate on legislation, research and advocacy efforts against human trafficking.

The deadline to register for the conference is Tuesday, Sept. 13. Register and explore the full schedule of presentations and find more information on the conference website.



