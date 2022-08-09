Perrysburg named one of Ohio’s best hometowns

Toledo’s sister-suburb Perrysburg has been recognized by Ohio Magazine among the five best places to live, work and visit in Ohio. Perrysburg, full of rich history, great schools, and a vibrant downtown area, is a great place to build a home and a life. It is no wonder that they have been named one of the top five hometowns of Ohio.

The top cities were determined by nominations and visitations that took place earlier in this year. The cities of Athens, Bellefontaine, Kent, Versailles and Perrysburg will be recognized in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns issue, which will be released in November of this year, with a follow up release in the summer of 2023.

Perrysburg was evaluated based on a variety of categories – community spirit, education, entertainment, health and safety, business environment, and culture and heritage.