MLK Events in TOLEDO

FRIDAY 13

MLK Weekend Poetry Kickoff hosted by Huntor Prey

Join City of Toledo and The Human Rights Commission at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge for a poetry and spoken word celebration, celebrating the idea of “Living the Dream” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. $10 non TolHouse members. Doors at 6:15pm. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St. toledo.oh.gov/residents/community/mlk-day

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/MLK-Weekend-Poetry-Kickoff-hosted-by-Huntor-Prey/11389698/2023-01-13T19

SATURDAY 14 – MONDAY 16

Community Appreciation Days

In the community improvement and service spirit of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, beginning Saturday, January 14, through Monday, January 16th, the National Museum of the Great Lakes will open their doors for FREE to give thanks and in recognition of all the support our visitors, members and community partners have shown over the years. 10am-5pm. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. nmgl.org https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/Community-Appreciation-Days/11337635/2023-01-14T10

SUNDAY 15

Worship at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church

Join Pastor James Willis for worship in-person or livestream on the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Facebook. St. Paul Baptist Church, 1502 Detroit Ave. toledo.oh.gov/residents/community/mlk-day

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/Worship-at-St-Paul-Missionary-Baptist-Church/11389944/2023-01-15T10

SUNDAY 15

Worship at Transformation Church

Join Pastor Brandon Tucker for worship in-person or livestream on the Transformation Church Facebook page. 5444 Airport Hwy. toledo.oh.gov/residents/community/mlk-day

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/Worship-at-Transformation-Church/11389766/2023-01-15T11

SUNDAY 15

“Together, We Can Be the Dream” – MLK Service at Glenwood Lutheran

Glenwood Lutheran Church will host a commemoration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Together, We Can Be the Dream is the theme of the program that seeks to propel us toward the vision of racial justice and equity that Dr. King so desired. 4-5:30pm. Glenwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St.

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/-Together-We-Can-Be-the-Dream-MLK-Service-at-Glenwood-Lutheran-/11253969/2023-01-15T16

MONDAY 16

Unity Day Celebration (Virtual)

Join the HRC and the University of Toledo for a Unity Celebration with influential guest speakers and local performers. @ToledoHRC

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/Unity-Day-Celebration/11350396/2023-01-16T10

MONDAY 16

MLK Day at TMA

The Toledo Museum of Art will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In honor of the iconic “I Have A Dream” speech TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Dr. King Jr., and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington. 11am-5pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/MLK-Day-at-TMA/11389674/2023-01-16T11

THURSDAY 19

Letters From Anne and Martin

The University of Toledo will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day and Martin Luther King Day with a dramatic presentation: Letters from Anne and Martin from the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect. The program is free and open to the public. The Center Theatre at University of Toledo, 1910 W. Rocket Dr.

https://toledocitypaper.com/Calendar/#!/details/LETTERS-FROM-ANNE-AND-MARTIN/11366321/2023-01-11T17