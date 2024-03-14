Medicinal and Gourmet: The Flip Side of Psychedelics

It was September 2023 when a Holland, Ohio native founded an online store called Flip Side Fungi — a family-run business supplying gourmet and medicinal mushroom grow kits to anyone who craves fresh homegrown fungi.

About five years ago, David Vandergrift and his girlfriend Annie became curious about what kind of mushrooms they could grow themselves. After experimenting with vegan recipes using Shiitake Mushrooms, the couple noticed the variety blend pack of mushrooms from the grocery store were not as fresh as they would like. A quick internet search of local mushroom growers yielded no results, but Vandergrift did come across mushroom grow kits. Reading books and watching videos on mushroom growing ensued and then he and Annie began putting together their own mushroom growing blocks in their kitchen for their personal use.

“We really weren’t planning on making it a business until we saw how successful it was once we started introducing the possibility for grow kits to the public,” Vandergrift said. “I started selling grow kits on my personal Facebook page and I thought it was pretty crazy how many people in the Toledo area started messaging me.”

Vandergrift designed a tent system that covers his mushroom blocks. After researching why certain mushroom kits have negative reviews, Vandergrift found that the complaints were that the fruits would dry out during the growth process or the kits would get contaminated because growers would spray the kits directly. Vandergrift says his tent system will keep the mushrooms from drying out and will help improve overall efficiency of the mushroom growing process. Each order from Flip Side includes a hand-made humidity dome, a misting bottle and a set of detailed instructions.

According to an article published in the journal Addiction in 2023, consumption of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other hallucinogens in young adults nearly doubled in the previous three years. Vandergrift says that “magic” mushrooms don’t apply to Flip Side Fungi because his business doesn’t sell the substrate needed for the far-out fungi to grow. Flip Side’s substrates are all hardwood or nitrogen based. On the other hand, the Holland-raised entrepreneur says that any interest in mushrooms is good for business.

“Anything that catches somebody’s eye or attention to make them ask more questions about mushrooms in general, is a good thing,” Vandergrift said.

Flip Side Fungi may not have a place for mushrooms of the psychedelic variety, but it does offer many fungi that are considered medicinal. Numerous studies have concluded that the Lion’s Mane Mushroom could protect against dementia, help relieve mild symptoms of anxiety and depression, may speed recovery from nervous system injuries, may help fight cancer and reduce inflammation, as well as other benefits. Flip Side has these miracle mushrooms in stock.

“It’s one of the very few mushrooms that’s considered medicinal and gourmet…those mushrooms have been highly, highly requested. Luckily we have them and they’ve been flying off the shelves. People love them,” Vandergrift said.

Vandergrift currently works a full time job in manufacturing agricultural and aerospace parts, but aspires to own his own full time business and spend more time with family. It looks like that dream may become a reality someday with Flip Side Fungi. With no formal business education, Vandergrift says running a business has all been trial and error, but he has a group of business friends that he prod for advice.

“For any new entrepreneur, I recommend they learn everything they possibly can about the industry they are looking to pursue. Don’t let your educational level get in the way. There are plenty of resources online that can help you work around needing a business degree to do what you love,” Vandergrift said.

Flip Side Fungi offers a pick-up option for local patrons. Visit: flipsidefungi.com to order mushroom grow blocks or liquid cultures.