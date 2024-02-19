On The Radar March 2024

Buckeye Broadband makes Newsweek Excellence Index 2024

The Toledo-based company earned national recognition for its outstanding performance in business and community leadership. Buckeye was ranked 173 out of 1,000 companies included in the Newsweek Excellence Index 2024. General Manager Geoff Shook said the company takes a lot of pride in being recognized, especially being in the same list as companies like Apple and Sony Electronics. Read the full list at newsweek.com/rankings/newsweek-excellence-index-2024.

Tenant Tuesdays with City of Toledo

These events feature local attorneys providing limited, free legal advice on housing concerns to various tenants. This includes lease reviews, landlord-related issues and more. Each attendee has around 20 minutes to work with the attorney, and must bring a copy of their lease or relevant paperwork. The event is sponsored by Legal Aid of Western Ohio, The Fair Housing Center, Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE), the Toledo Bar Association and the University of Toledo College of Law Civil Advocacy Clinic. The next event is April 30, with July 23 and Oct. 22 to follow. Read more on toledo.oh.gov.

Heartbeat of Toledo moves into new space

Heartbeat of Toledo has moved to a new, enhanced facility at 3950 Sunforest Ct., expanding services and accessibility to better serve the community. This non-profit organization has proudly served Toledo and surrounding areas since 1971. It offers information to women facing pregnancy through Your First Look Women’s Center and helps families in need through the Heart to Heart Parenting Education Program. Adjacent to the new space, the Your First Look Women’s Center in Suite 100 continues to offer specialized services in a welcoming and confidential setting. For support, inquiries or to learn how to help, call 419-241-9131 or text 567-455-1223. heartbeatoftoledo.org.

Glass City Metropark wins annual Governor’s Award

The 14th Annual Governor’s Award for Parks and Recreation goes to the Glass City Metropark. As the highest honor from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association, the Governor’s Award recognizes one park and recreation project, program or event that has had the greatest impact on a community’s quality of life. This marks Metroparks Toledo’s second win, having previously won recognition for the Howard Marsh Metropark in eastern Lucas County’s Jerusalem Township. metroparkstoledo.com.