It’s time to go to war(hammer)

For over three decades, players of Warhammer 40K have battled one another in miniature combat. The biggest 40K tournament in Northwest Ohio will take place at the Toledo Game Room beginning on March 27. The 2021 Glass City Grand Tournament will see dozens of players match their mini armies against one another over the course of two days, vying for the top prize. Masks are required for all entrants and social distancing will be enforced. Entry fee: $50. Begins 8am, Saturday, March 27. 3001 W. Sylvania Ave. 419-475-3775. toledogameroom.com