Bottle of red? Bottle of white?

Enjoy a fabulous evening of noshing and drinking at Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer. Every first Wednesday of the month Manhattan’s hosts a wine tasting event where the Pub’s resident wine expert Katie provides information to attendees as they sample a variety of wines, each with an appetizer pairing. Advance reservations are required and all social distancing requirements will be observed. $40. 6-9pm. Wednesday, February 3. 1516 Adams St. 419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com