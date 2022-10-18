Explore “The Erie Situation” with documentary at Imagination Station

As climate, politics, and agricultural interests collide, the health of Lake Erie – and that of humans and wildlife – hang in the balance.

An existential kind of spooky will be on offer Tuesday night, 10/18 from 6-8 p.m. as Imagination Station hosts a screening of “The Erie Situation,” a documentary about toxic algae in Lake Erie, on the big screen in the KeyBank Discovery Theater.

In 2014, the citizens of Toledo, Ohio had to go without running water for three days when a bloom of highly toxic algae entered the drinking water plant from Lake Erie. This should have been a wake up call for politicians, big agriculture, and citizens everywhere that freshwater resources are at risk of becoming toxic.

“The Erie Situation” explores the confluence of science, public sentiment and politics as Ohio wrestles with how to confront the drivers of toxic algae in our Great Lake.

In addition to toxic algal blooms, the film addresses water security, big agriculture, methods of sustainable farming, and the citizen advocacy actions that have kept focus on the ecosystem and health of Lake Erie.

Following the film, a panel will discuss the film and its related issues. The panelists include David Ruck, the film’s director; Tim Schetter, Metroparks Chief Natural Resources Officer; and Kari Gerwin, Vice President of Water Quality Planning for TMACOG. The discussion will be moderated by Fritz Byers, vice-president of the Metroparks Board of Park Commissioners.

This event is part of the Sustaining Our World Speaker Series Presented by Dana. Imagination Station is located at 1 Discovery Way. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but reservations are required.

Watch the trailer for “The Erie Situation”