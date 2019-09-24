All hail, King & Queen Pittie!

Toledo’s PET Bull Project has lots of fun activities in store to celebrate lovable pits, including— wait for it— the crowning of Pittie King and Queen! This, along with a doggy costume contest, make their upcoming event a can’t-miss-it-event for dog lovers, but they have lots of practical reasons to attend as well: free training, free microchipping by Pretties for Pitties, free rabies vaccines by West Toledo Animal Hospital, and Pet CARE-A-Van Resources.

Activities begin at 1pm. Saturday, October 12.

Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave.

567-315-8051. toledospetbullproject.com Free