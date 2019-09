23-year-old Toledo native Max Boyle made quite a splash on a recent episode of The Voice, where judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stephani and Blake Shelton were blown away by his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Wayfaring Stranger.” Boyle, who we recently featured as an up-and-coming pop artist, made the cut and will be on John Legend’s team of aspiring performing artists in an elimination battle that we’ll be keeping an eye on for the rest of the season.

