2020 Best Of Toledo Plaque

Show customers that you’re Toledo’s Best with these original made to order Best of Toledo plaques. The 9” x 14” plaque makes a statement for your business.
- A high-resolution archival reprint. No yellowing or wrinkling guaranteed.
- An eco-friendly contemporary plaque that ships to you, ready to display.
- Glass and glare free. UV laminate protects against fingerprints and fading.
- Modern framed look without the expensive, inconvenient frame.
Once you’ve placed your order, we will reach out to collect your business info.
Winners Plaque
Runner-Up Plaque