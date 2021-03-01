2020 Best Of Toledo Plaque

. March 5, 2021.
Show customers that you’re Toledo’s Best with these original made to order Best of Toledo plaques. The 9” x 14” plaque makes a statement for your business.

  • A high-resolution archival reprint. No yellowing or wrinkling guaranteed.
  • An eco-friendly contemporary plaque that ships to you, ready to display.
  • Glass and glare free. UV laminate protects against fingerprints and fading.
  • Modern framed look without the expensive, inconvenient frame.

Check Out Here 

Once you’ve placed your order, we will reach out to collect your business info.

Winners Plaque

Runner-Up Plaque

Check Out Here!