14+ Toledo-based Etsy Shops That Will Inspire You

Art highlights culture. The true importance of supporting local artists in any area is contributing to the health, wealth, growth, and hearts within communities. Toledo is no exception and has proven with time how indispensable the arts are for all generations now and to come.

To show our support to some of many incredible Toledo-based artists, here are some notable, local, small businesses on Etsy that you can support from the comfort of your home.

Erik Bang creates unique, functional and sculptural art from recycled bike parts like cogs and chains. His work includes coffee tables, clocks, shelves, corkscrews, earrings, lamps, and customizable pieces. Each piece is well-constructed and intricately designed. Kick it into fifth gear and stop by Erik’s Etsy to see all his fantastic items for sale.

Artist Michelle Duni designs and crafts clothing and hats for your cats, dogs and pets, and her shop is full of long-lasting, handcrafted and high-quality creative ensembles made with whimsey and artistry for a fun, lasting experience with your pets. If you’re looking to revamp your pet’s Instagram or send some fun pictures to the family, this is the Etsy shop for you.

Artist Eric Sobel’s Etsy shop is full of superheroes, cartoons, comic books, pop culture art and zines. Eric has quite the collection of trading cards, acrylic paintings, and pen and ink drawings. He’s also designed quite an array of zines and comic books around music, step by step character drawings, and adventures of his original character, Jimmy. Fun fact: He can create custom orders, so reach out with your pop culture needs.

Jon Lightle, illustrator and designer of WhispersToBravery, believes in the power of encouragement, which shines in his distinct and mindful work. His character art prints, using gouache, watercolor, or digital paint, are available in multiple sizes. This shop is a go-to for finding gifts to uplift the faint of heart.

The ever-so-clever Jamie Lefevre has packed this shop with witty puns and pop culture themed mini cards and gifts. If you’re looking for a well-crafted, lovely gift to remind someone you’re thinking of them, especially for Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day, look no further. You can find whip-smart mini cards, buttons, stickers, and even a relevant Bachelor Bingo game.

Holly K Whitney is a maker from Toledo, Ohio, with a soft spot for paper, photography, and beautiful letterforms. Her popular Etsy shop has an assortment of pins, greeting cards, bookmark planner clips, and magnets, designed to make you squeal from the cuteness or yell out a “heck yeah.”

A FEW OF MANY JEWELRY ARTISTS

Lindsay Akens is a Midwest maker with love for reuse. Her jewelry, decor and handy goods are made from reclaimed rubber or colorful polymer clay. Each bright and playful piece is unique.

Amanda Grosjean creates this delicate and intricate jewelry with a thin coat of copper over an original object found in nature. Every cicada, beetle or dragonfly in her pieces are distinct and unique, and sometimes flawed. Many of the cones, leaves, bark and flowers come from the neighborhoods and parks of Ohio and then are electroformed to create this whimsical jewelry.

This handmade and repurposed shop is for all book lovers. Kristina Molner collects from old and damaged books. Here you will find literary-inspired jewelry, including necklaces, earrings, rings, brooches, keychains, cufflinks and bracelets, made from love and pieces of treasured stories.

Finding inspiration through nature and her low-key life in the Midwest, Jaci Riley has been creating subtle and modern jewelry for more than ten years. Much of her focus is on metal etching with brass, copper, or sterling silver, and metalsmithing. Every piece is etched, cut out, patinated, polished and sealed by hand, one at a time.

Lindsay Williams seeks to make “disarmingly different designs for those who desire their fashion to walk just as smart as they talk.” Her dreamy and funky pieces will make any outfit pop. Lindsay’s unique color choices and beautiful stone and fringe additions will bring the added flair you need to any occasion.

Pip & Cricket, founded by Kallie Goetz, is a shop that is passionate about illustration and design, creating charming and quirky stationery for everyday life. The shop delights the eyes with handcrafted watercolor recipe cards, greeting cards, prints, and more. Come here for elegance and timeless creations to show your favorite people you’re thinking of them.

Etsy shop owner, Katrina Niswander, is a fine artist and Interior Designer. She creates unique, vintage art prints and originals with a graphic touch in celebration of those that came before us. Many of the pieces, both found and original, are created with oil pastel, gouache, found old photographs, and archival ink. Her works could fit in any home with mid-century modern, boho, or vintage eclectic vibes.

MACRAME MENTIONS

Handmade weavings and all things yarn, created with delicacy and vibrant colors.

Local crafter Rachel Najarian makes anything macrame and tie-dye, and all things creative. She also makes beautiful beaded jewelry. Stop by her Etsy for her most recent delights.

SPECIAL SHOUT OUT

We want to give a big shout out to Handmade Toledo for all their creativity and support of incredible local artists! The workshops, events, and consistent inspiration shining from this Adams Street shop and studio are remarkable, and offer another great way for you to support local artists and empower your daily life.