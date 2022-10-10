Film Notes October 2022

Don’t take a shower

See an all-time classic horror film in a whole new way as the Toledo Symphony Orchestra presents Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 film Psycho with a live performance of the film score. Experience the harrowing tale of Norman Bates and his dear (though little-seen) mother as TSO plays Bernard Herrmann’s unforgettable music, making this a perfect night at the Valentine for the Halloween season. $30-51 for adults, $15 for students. 7pm, Friday, October 28. The Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St. 419-246-8000. toledosymphony.com

Spend Halloween with Anthony Michael Hall

Actor and 1980’s film icon Anthony Michael Hall appears at the Maumee Indoor Theatre for a pair of screenings highlighting some of his most memorable roles. On Monday, October 31, he’ll answer questions and tell stories of his work on 2021’s Halloween Kills, then on Tuesday, November 1, he’ll take you back to the 80’s with a showing of Sixteen Candles. Each screening will feature a Q&A beforehand. $30 general admission, $50 VIP. Halloween Kills, 7pm, Monday, October 31. Sixteen Candles, 5pm, Tuesday, November 1. 601 Conant St. 419-932-1111. debut-entertainment.ticketleap.com