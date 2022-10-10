Fall into Sylvania

For folks in Sylvania, autumn doesn’t truly begin until the Fall Festival, and the wait is nearly over. The 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival, October 15 and 16, will feature a Nite Lite Farmer’s Market, craft vendors, trick or treating, a parade, live music and a cornhole tournament. Sylvania’s largest community event, the Festival draws tens of thousands of people every year. 4-10pm, Saturday, October 15. 10am-4pm, Sunday, October 16. Downtown Sylvania. sylvaniachamber.org



Doggos got talent

Watch some of the Toledo area’s most talented pooches strut their stuff while raising money for other pets as part of Toledo’s PET Bull Project’s annual fundraiser, A Starry Night. The event’s main attraction, the Tail Waggin’ Talent Show, features dogs doing tricks, but the event also includes a dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction, all hosted by 13ABC’s Lissa Guyton. $65 per ticket, $450 for a table of eight. 6:30pm, Saturday, October 15. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee. 567-315-8051. toledospetbullproject.com



Finding Paranormality

Step out of your comfort zone and learn about paranormal investigators. Beyond what you see on TV or in the movies, Toledo’s Fringe Paranormal Investigators host a series of presentations, dubbed “Paranormality,” to showcase “the reality of paranormal investigating.” These perfect-for-Halloween-month events will take place on Wednesday, October 5 at the Oregon Branch Library; Tuesday, October 18 at the Holland Branch; and Wednesday, October 26 at the West Toledo Branch. For more information, visit facebook.com/FringeParanormal…if you dare.