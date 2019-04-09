Try Your Luck at Wine & Canvas at the Hollywood Casino

Do you think that you’re a bad artist? We bet you’re wrong. Gamble on your creative skills during a painting class hosted by Wine & Canvas at the Hollywood Casino, held from 2-5pm on Saturday, April 20 in the Casino’s H Lounge.

Wine & Canvas’ popular “arty party” series will offer budding artists, and the creatively-challenged, the chance to learn how to paint their own masterpiece during this afternoon of art and entertainment.

Just grab a paintbrush, order a drink, and follow the talented Wine & Canvas instructor’s easy, step-by-step instructions to create your own version of this event’s featured painting of a tree at low tide.

No experience required. Ages 21+ only. Please register in advance by clicking here.

$35 per person.

2-5pm. Saturday, April 20.

The H Lounge at Hollywood Casino Toledo

Stay tuned for future Wine & Canvas events at the Casino by visiting hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/entertainment