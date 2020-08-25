TSO invites audiences to enjoy new season in-person (or from home)

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is returning to the stage, with a few new twists and modifications.

The Symphony’s 2020-21 schedule begins on September 21 with a performance of Beethoven’s First and Fifth Symphonies.

TSO’s programs this year will offer attendees the chance to attend in-person with appropriate social distancing, or for the first time to watch via new streaming attendance options.

Events for the year include an appearance by famed Broadway performer Bernadette Peters, a tribute to Louie Armstrong and the Toledo Ballet’s 80th-anniversary performance of The Nutcracker.

All performances through February will be held at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater. Visit toledosymphony.com for more information.