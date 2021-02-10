TMA Black History celebration goes online February 12

The Toledo Museum of Art will honor Black History Month with an online celebration held on February 12 at noon. Led by internationally-known performer and educator Margaret Barron and celebrated Toledo artist and educator Yusuf Lateef, the celebration will feature contributions from community leader Dr. Donald L. Perryman, a conversation featuring Toledo artist Alice Grace and TMA curator Lauren Applebaum, a presentation with poet Ophelia Thompson and the Toledo School for the Arts creative writing team, as well as a look at photography by James Dickerson of dirtykics. toledomuseum.org

Photo credit: James Dickerson (dirtykics.com)