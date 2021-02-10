Acoustics for Autism makes changes for 2021

Project iAm has announced the new form that Acoustics for Autism will take this year. An “Appreciation Party” will take place on Sunday, March 7 from noon until 10pm at three venues: The Village Idiot, Buster Browns and the Maumee Elks. Attendees will buy tickets for a specific time slot and venue. Tickets have initially been offered to a select group of potential attendees, with a confirmation date of Friday, February 12. After all confirmations are made the remaining tickets will be made available to the general public. Details will be available on acousticsforautism.com and facebook.com/projectiam.